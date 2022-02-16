Thieves have targeted a town's churchyard in West Lancashire, stealing several flagstones. The suspects, who are believed to have been travelling in a white Ford Transit van, stole York stone from Ormskirk Parish Churchyard at around midnight on Tuesday, 15 February.

People have expressed their shock that thieves would take something from a "sacred place", with some saying it is not the first time a church has been targeted in the region.A resident of the town, Liz McInerney, said: "Shocking. I believe this is the third church to be hit recently - please keep your eyes open and hopefully they’ll be caught very soon."Lilly Blackledge added: "This really makes my blood boil. They done Sefton church two weeks ago."

A spokesperson for Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police has asked anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log LC-20220215-0396, or alternatively email SouthRTF@lancashire.police.uk"