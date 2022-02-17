A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after being knocked off her bike in a hit and run in Stalybridge.

Officers were called to Hamilton Street at around 5pm on Wednesday 16 February to a report of a collision involving a Toyota Yaris and a bicycle.

Police say the car and the cyclist - a 10-year-old girl - had collided with one another in the centre of the junction of Hamilton Street and Cumberland Street.

The car then failed to stop at the scene.

Hamilton Street, Stalybridge. Credit: MEN Media

The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she currently remains.

Enquiries are ongoing and a 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or were in the area at the time to get in touch with police.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the Toyota Yaris in the area or has dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision.