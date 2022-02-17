A parked car has been left completely crushed after strong winds blew the outside bricks off a house in Salford.The incident saw the bricks detach from the side wall of a home on Horsham Street, Weaste, landing directly on top of a car on neighbouring Newport Street.It came as high winds battered the region during Storm Dudley on Wednesday evening.Nobody was inside the car when the incident happened, it has been confirmed.A cordon was put up shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday and emergency services attended.

Pictures show heaps of bricks scattered around the black Ford, with a large pile landing on the bonnet, shattering the windscreen.Police and crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident and officers are supporting the occupants of the house.A GMFRS spokesperson said: "At around 6:30pm this evening (16 February), we received reports of brick work falling from a house onto a car on Horsham Street, Salford."Nobody was trapped inside the car and those inside the house are being supported by Greater Manchester Police."One fire engine from Salford fire station and a technical rescue unit from Ashton-under-Lyne quickly responded and were on the scene for approximately one hour."