Children who were rescued from a devastating blaze two years ago have been reunited with the firefighters who saved their lives in Salford.

Max and Madeleine Ohamara, aged three and eight at the time, were at their grandmother’s house in Higher Broughton in October 2019 when a chest freezer caught fire due to an electrical fault.

But as they played with their cousins upstairs the fire quickly spread leaving their grandmother unable to reach them.

The smoke became so bad they could not leave the bedroom.

Fire crews from Broughton, Manchester Central, Agecroft and Philips Park stations quickly arrived at the scene.

Natasha Wilde, their mother said: “Broughton firefighters were the first to arrive and they saw my children stood at the front window banging on the glass.

"Two firefighters went into the house to fight the fire, while other firefighters went upstairs he started to bring out the children."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan cleared the smoke.

Natasha added: “All three children spent the night in hospital due to smoke inhalation – they still talk about it now, it was traumatising for them.

"The visit to see the fire station helped them process what happened and learn about the work of GMFRS.

“I have stayed in touch with the crews at Broughton ever since. I am eternally grateful for those firefighters’ actions – I cannot say thank you enough.

Max and Madeleine's mum, Natasha, said: “The children love all things firefighter – and the station have been incredibly accommodating. Credit: Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

"All I can say is we have rewarded them with biscuits!

“The children love all things firefighter – and the station have been incredibly accommodating.

"It feels like the firefighters enjoy seeing the children as much as the kids do. Also, there’s the education for them, including fire safety at home.

“These things can happen to anyone, and I am careful now – I never leave a pan unattended on a stove or a flame lit.”

Mat Wadeson, Crew Manager at Broughton Fire Station in Salford, said: “It was great to see Natasha and her family when they attended Broughton Fire Station.

"Fire crews do not always have contact with the people we help following an incident, but to have the family come down means a lot to us.

"We look forward to seeing Natasha and family in the not-too-distant future.”

Following the house fire, smoke alarms were fitted in the property by fire crews.

Residents across Greater Manchester can access a new Online Home Fire Safety Check tool where you can complete a home fire safety check to help identify fire hazards in your home and get advice on simple changes you can make to reduce the risk of a fire.

If you are unable to access the online tool, you can contact us by phone on 0800 555 815.