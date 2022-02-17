A cyclist who collapsed in a car park after having a massive heart attack known as the 'widowmaker' has been reunited with the strangers who saved his life.

James Heywood, an EasyJet cabin crew member, suffered a blocked major artery and lost consciousness in front of garage Motor Bodies Widnes while riding home on 15 June, 2021.

He was discovered by Colette Bourke, who spotted a pair of legs on the ground that she initially took for a mechanic working on the underside of a car.

But, as she saw a bike and moved closer she realised it was someone unconscious.

After shouting for help, her colleagues Connor Kilgannon, Alan Shepphard, Julie Major and Rachel Pepper-Brown all jumped into action.

James Heywood spend eight weeks in hospital after the heart attack. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Julie, a trained first aider, started chest compressions, with Alan assisting, and Rachel called 999.

Rachel stayed on the line throughout the incident relaying information between the control room and her workmates trying to save James until an ambulance arrived.

Another member of staff grabbed the garage’s defibrillator, which the company had bought several years ago.

Julie and Alan’s CPR efforts not only kept James alive but changed his heart from being in a state where an electric shock to restart his heart would not have worked to one where it would.

Paramedics were able to restart his heart by applying two defibrillator shocks.

Paramedics were able to restart his heart by applying two defibrillator shocks. Credit: PA images

Jame's husband, Nathan, a nurse at Aintree University Hospital, said: “I’ve been told the time from the paramedics to when they handed over to A&E was 18 minutes.

“James was in non-shockable rhythm - the defibrillator wouldn’t have been any use.

“CPR is what flipped James’s heart into VF - ventricular fibrillation - a shockable rhythm.

“Without that, James’s heart would never have started. It was because of continuous CPR from the moment they found him (it restarted).”

After being stabilised and transferred to intensive care, James spent 10 days in an induced coma at Aintree Hospital.

James says he can't thank the strangers who saved his life enough. Credit: Liverpool Echo

After a month, he was transferred to Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital, where it was found a blocked left main artery caused the heart attack, nicknamed the “widowmaker”.

Due to a loss of oxygen supply, James suffered a brain injury resulting in some memory loss for which he continues to receive rehabilitation.

He spent eight weeks in hospital and underwent robotic keyhole heart surgery carried out by leading surgeon Mr Paul Modi, who is based at the Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital.

Speaking to the incredible strangers who save his life, James said: “Thank you all, I really appreciate it. If it wasn’t for you I probably wouldn’t be here saying thank you.”

Nathan also thanked the group whom he branded “heroes” and “guardian angels” and he paid tribute to the “amazing” NHS staff who looked after James.

There were tears and hugs when James was reunited with the strangers who saved his life last year. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Emphasising what their combined contribution meant to him, he said: “This weekend for me and James was our sixth wedding anniversary and James’s 33rd birthday.

“Without you guys and the work you did on that day, I would never have been able to celebrate.

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are. These (gifts) are just small tokens of our appreciation.

“I can’t thank you enough for giving us - and his parents and siblings - the opportunity to spend more time with James."