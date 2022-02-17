A woman from Birkenhead found her house raided and herself arrested after she put a sign in her window which read "This is not a knock on. I smoke it, not sell it."

Police spotted the handwritten note outside her home on Newling Street and executed a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant.

Despite being told there were no drugs being sold from the address Merseyside Police found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, cash, mobile phones and tick lists.

They recovered 60 wraps of white and brown powder and a quantity of money.The 57-year-old woman from Birkenhead was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property following the raid on 16 February.She was taken into custody and has been questioned by police and has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.Sharing the post on their Facebook account, Merseyside Police wrote: “Wirral Targeted Team have, today, executed a warrant at an address in Birkenhead under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

60 wraps of white and brown powder, a quantity of cash, mobile phones and tick lists were found. Credit: Liverpool Echo

“Acting on intelligence, officers executed the warrant where they were informed there were no drugs sold from the address.“However, officers uncovered a large amount of suspected Class A Drugs, cash, mobile phones and tick lists.”

Sergeant McEvoy from Wirral Targeted Policing Team said: “The arrest made by our officers yesterday shows that we are committed to removing drugs and the misery that they cause from our communities across Merseyside.“Thanks to our work, a significant amount of drugs that could have been used to cause fear and harm is now off our streets.“No criminal should profit from such misery while our wider law-abiding communities work hard to earn an honest living.

"If you know someone in your area involved in suspected drug dealing please let us know so we can take them off our streets.”For any information on the possession of, storage or use of drugs , contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.