ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah has the story.

Ukrainians living in the North West say they fear the worst for their country as tensions with Russia continue to increase.

UK and US Intelligence had predicted an invasion could happen on Wednesday, 16 February - but during the day Moscow claimed some troops had been withdrawn from the border.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Manchester, the Ukrainian community say they are afraid to switch the television on in case they see news of their homeland's invasion.

"It won't stop with Ukraine. You can't trust Russia at all in this situation. Ukraine now -who's next?", says Bob Sopel, Chair Manchester Association of Ukrainians.

Russian troops take part in drills. Credit: PA images

More than 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed close to Ukraine's borders.

Mr Sopel has an uncle and extended family who live there. He says there's a "great fear" of what is going to happen to them if Russian troops cross the border.

"If he does actually invade, the country will defend itself", he said. "The army is built up but the reservists - this means even the ordinary people - will take up arms.

"There's a brave face that we're putting on today, but if they do invade and bring back all the bad things that my family's gone through - god help us, in Ukraine."

In the midst of the crisis, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity across the country on Wednesday, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise their national flag.