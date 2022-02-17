Kym Marsh heads home for stage role in 'Fatal Attraction'

After over twenty years in show business, Kym Marsh, who first found fame with the band Hear'say back in 2001, is now a multi-talented performer and is now known as a singer, actress and presenter. Next week she's heading back home to Manchester's Opera House to star in the stage play 'Fatal Attraction' alongside Oliver Farnworth.

Oliver used to work alongside her in Coronation Street when he portrayed Andy Carver and Kym was Michelle Connor. Kym left the role of Michelle behind two years ago after thirteen years in the Manchester soap.

So as she's on tour at the moment with the play is it nice for her being in all these different places? "It is. I mean, it's not great living out of a suitcase" Kym explains " Packing up your life every Sunday is hard but I've never played at the Opera House in Manchester before so I'm excited to be home".

" I've never really done a proper, proper play, which is exactly what Fatal Attraction is" explains Kym

The stage play is based on the movie phenomenon of the same name which was released 35 years ago.

Kym is playing Alex, who obviously was portrayed by Glenn Close- and we all know what happened to the poor rabbit!!

Kym says 'I very much wanted to make it my own. The play is different at times too- i told my kids I was doing this and of course, they don't know what it is. They've never seen it. I said to my son David who is 26 "Well, you've heard of the term bunny boiler, right? And he's like, Yeah. I said, Well, this is where it comes from"

For the part Kym has to strip off on stage as It's a bit of a provocative thriller. She says

"This is the first time I've ever had to do anything particularly raunchy. And I mean, why not go the whole hog and do it live in front of an audience!! I'm 45 now and i get my kit off on stage and it is a bit nerve racking. But do you know what? I'm so lucky to be playing this alongside Oliver Farnworth because he's an absolute gentleman and we also had these intimacy directors coming in.

They plan what we do on stage so it almost feels like we're doing a bit of a dance.

Obviously, we saw you as Michelle Connor for 13 years is there no way you're going to return?

"Well, certainly not in the foreseeable future" She says "I'm doing this play and then i've just got my new job on Waterloo Road, which is very exciting. I play Nicky walters. She is a mum to Preston and Tonya, and both her children are at Waterloo Road"

She's so busy too she's even joining 'Morning Live' again every Monday, filmed in Salford alongside Gethin Jones. "so yeah I'm a busy bee, I must be getting something right,'' she laughs!"

She goes on to explain how forever grateful she is for her family's support.

"They'll all be there next week supporting me at the OPera House and they'll all be there en masse next week at the theatre. David, ,my son has got a few misgivings about seeing me on stage in the sexy roles. All you need to do as soon as you see me start kissing him.

Just close your eyes and again until you hear someone on the phone. " She laughs

Kym can be seen in the role of Alex Forest next week at the Opera House.