Storm Eunice will be the "most significant weather event in 20 years", experts have warned as the region prepares for extremely strong winds and snow.

The North West is currently recovering from Storm Dudley, which brought gale force winds of more than 80mph and torrential rain.

However, forecasters have now warned that Eunice could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

An amber weather warning has been issued for the region on Friday, 18 February, with conditions expected to cause severe disruption across the board.

Experts say the worst hit areas are looking like Merseyside and Blackpool, with winds up to 90mph forecasted.

The Met Office has warned that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life, buildings could be damaged and power lines could be brought down.

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Chris Chadwick, from National Highways, believes Eunice will be the biggest storm they have seen in two decades.

"For the weather events we had so far from the backend of 2001 to now, it’s the most significant weather event we’ve had so far", Chris said.

Northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66 along with high structures and elevated areas such as Thelwall Viaduct and Shap.

Snowfall between 10cm and 20cm is predicted on the A66, which will be closed from midnight on Thursday, 17 February.

"Both of them are higher altitude than other areas so they’re going to be of significant concern for the snow", Chris explains.

"For the strong winds, we are looking at high structures, so places like Thelwall Viaduct, near Warrington, and Shap, in Cumbria.

"They are likely to see the strongest winds and they are the biggest concerns for us.”

National Highways say they are putting extra patrols out to deal with the rise in incidents they expect to see over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chris Halpin from Network Rail, says Storm Eunice is going to be "even more ferocious than Dudley".

Trees and overhead lines are already down across the region, after strong winds caused by Dudley overnight, and teams are currently out trying to fix it all.

Blanket speed restrictions will be in place across the entire network on Friday, and passengers travelling are asked to pre-plan - or expect delays and longer journeys.

Avanti West Coast are warning their passengers that they will be operating an amended timetable on Friday, 18 February due to Storm Eunice.

They are "strongly recommending" customers do not travel on Friday and instead travel on Thursday, 17 February, or Saturday, 19 February, with their original tickets.

Rail operator Northern have suggested passengers check before they travel as both storms are expected to cause delays to their network on Thursday and Friday.

A spokesperson said: "The storms may cause last minute delays and cancellations so please check before you travel, close to the time of your departure."

You can check whether your train has delayed or cancelled by visiting your rail provider's website.

Meanwhile, two stretches of coastal road in Wirral will be closed on Friday, 18 February, as stormy weather is set to hit the borough..

Wirral Council said that Harrison Drive to Rowson Street in New Brighton will be closed from 9.30am-4pm.

Dee Lane and South Parade in West Kirby will be closed for the same period.

The decision to close the roads has been taken as a precautionary measure but access will remain for residents and businesses.

The local authority advised people to take care on the roads and avoid the shoreline and any woodland areas.

In a tweet this morning, Wirral Council said: “Please avoid placing household waste bins out at night to stop them blowing over. Instead, put them in their usual place by 7am on collection day.”

The tweet also said that Guinea Gap leisure pool in Seacombe is closed due to roof damage but is expected to reopen by half term. But the rest of the leisure centre is open.

The extreme weather has forced some zoos in the North West to close on Friday, 17 February.

A spokesperson from the Chester Zoo said: "For everyone’s safety we’re going to keep our gates closed on Friday (18 Feb), while the animals will be tucked up cosy and warm under the watchful eye of our amazing zoo teams.

"If you have tickets to the zoo for tomorrow then we’ve automatically extended them for a whole year until the end of Feb 2023.

"Just keep hold of your booking and you’ll be able to use them any time you like until then."