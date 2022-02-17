Play video

Weather presenter Jo Blythe has the latest on Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring widespread disruption and damage to the North West during Friday.

The deep area of low pressure will bring heavy rain, snow on higher ground and wind gusts up to 80mph to the region.

The most severe gales will peak between 10 am and 4pm at Irish sea coasts, on Merseyside, in Chester and Manchester.

It's going to be more severe than Storm Dudley and is comparable perhaps to the Burns' Day storm of 1990 if you can remember that far back - a very severe storm.

It's also certainly in the same league as Storm Dennis in 2020, where we saw widespread disruption across the region.

An Amber warning for wind and a yellow warning for snow has been issued for Friday - trees are expected to fall, with damage to property and power lines likely.

Combine that with high tides with the heavy rain and gale force winds and there will be some huge waves along the coastlines.

Avoid the coast if you can, don't travel unless necessary, and avoid wooded areas.

Some really nasty weather to come - stay safe!

