A flood warning has been issued for the Irish Sea at New Brighton, along with a number of flood alerts in the region.

The Environment Agency says Storm Eunice is forecast to bring strong winds, large waves and spray overtopping on the coast at New Brighton.

Due to high winds, there is a strong possibility for sea spray to overtop the coastal defences at Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park.

A number of flood alerts are in place in the North West:

Coastal closures

In Southport - Marine Drive is closed from Fairway to Weld Road between the hours of 10am and 3pm

In New Brighton - Harrison Drive to Rowson Street is closed from 9.30am-4pm.

In West Kirby - Dee Lane and South Parade is closed from 9.30am-4pm.

All Blackpool Council beaches will be chained off.

Travel for Greater Manchester

People across Greater Manchester have been strongly urged to avoid all but "absolutely necessary" travel.

Transport for Greater Manchester has asked customers to "please consider whether your journey is essential today and take care if you are out and about".

The operator said Storm Eunice was "likely to cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds today" across the region from 5am until 9pm.

Mersey Travel

Mersey Ferries have had to temporarily suspend services until further notice.

They are urging passengers to check their website and social media pages, which they say they will be providing updates on.

Meanwhile, Merseyrail say they are already seeing cancellations and delays to services across the region due to strong winds.

An obstruction on the line at Moreton, requiring an isolation of the track, has led to services now starting and terminating at Bidston.

Rail replacement buses have been requested. You can find updates on their social media pages.

Isle of Man

Ferry service suspended on Isle of Man Steam Packet between Douglas and Heysham due to high winds.

Check the latest travel updates on the Steam Packet company website.

Trains

All rail companies across the UK are urging people to only travel is absolutely necessary.

A number of operators are running a heavily reduced service, including Merseyrail, Avanti West Coast, Transpennine Express and London Northwestern.

Network Rail says Storm Eunice is going to be "even more ferocious than Dudley".

Trees and overhead lines were brought down across the region, after strong winds caused by Storm Dudley on Wednesday.

Blanket speed restrictions will be in place across the entire network on Friday, and passengers travelling are asked to pre-plan - or expect delays and longer journeys.

National Highways says Northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66 along with high structures and elevated areas such as Thelwall Viaduct and Shap.

Bosses say they are putting extra patrols out to deal with the rise in incidents they expect to see over the coming days.

Park closures

Sefton - the Botanic Gardens, Hesketh Park, Moorside Park, Derby Park and Victoria Park are closed and the council say a safety assessment will be carried out at each park prior to a decision to reopen.

St Helens - all public parks are closed for the day and residents are advised not to visit open spaces like Sankey Valley, where there is an increased risk of falling trees in strong winds. Earlestown Market will also be closed.

Cheshire West and Chester - parks and household waste and recycling centres are closed.

Other closures

Chester Zoo has closed because of the weather for the safety of the animals and visitors.

A spokesperson from Chester Zoo said: "For everyone’s safety we’re going to keep our gates closed on Friday (18 Feb), while the animals will be tucked up cosy and warm under the watchful eye of our amazing zoo teams.

"If you have tickets to the zoo for tomorrow then we’ve automatically extended them for a whole year until the end of Feb 2023.

"Just keep hold of your booking and you’ll be able to use them any time you like until then."