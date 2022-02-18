Play video

Report by Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall

Amir Khan has accused Kell Brook of being "obsessed" with his career as they prepare to meet in the ring.

The boxers have clashed for well over a decade but will finally square off against one another at Manchester arena on Saturday, 19 February.

Bolton-born Khan has not boxed since beating Billy Dib in July 2019 but he believes Brook has always kept a close eye on his career.

Boxer Amir Khan during a press conference at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Credit: PA images

"I'm worried about a few things, one being Kell's health after the beating I'm going to be giving him come fight night", he said. "We are going to definitely put him in his place."

"I think Kell has always been very obsessed with my career, he is like a fanboy, which is the honest truth"

"I've been living in his head for so long now where there comes a time where he asks me to pay rent.

"I think we have done enough talking, I can't wait to get in the ring and do a job on him.

This will be Khan's 40th fight and, despite both internationally-known boxers being past their prime, tickets for the grudge match sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Kell Brook during a press conference at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Credit: PA images

Saturday's fight will be Brook's 43rd in his career, the 35-year-old having lost to Terence Crawford in November 2020.

"It goes back to the amateur days," he said. "He used to win championships at the weight below, I used to win it at the weight above.

"Then we went to the England team, we shared the same room. He knew exactly who I was.

"Then obviously he did what he did in the Olympics, then we were with the same promoter in Frank Warren, we always got promised we would fight down the line."

Amir Khan will face Kell Brook in Manchester on Saturday, 19 February, with ring walks expected between 9:30pm and 10pm. The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports.