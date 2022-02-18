People on the Isle of Man are being told the safest place to be is indoors as Storm Eunice batters the island - with the worst weather expected between 10am and 3pm.

An amber weather warning has been issued due to the potential impact on travel and the risk of injury and damage to property.

Severe gales and storm force winds are expected, with speeds reaching between 50mph and 75mph. Up to 10cm of snow is expected on higher ground, with drifting possible.

Services have been suspended on the Steam Packet between Douglas and Heysham.

The Mountain Road is likely to be closed for all of Friday 18 February, but the situation will be reviewed regularly. Police say they are ready to deal with any potential damage.

Large waves are expected on the West of the Island, especially at around high tide at approximately 12:26pm.

Peel Promenade will close at 10am on Friday 18 February, is likely to remain closed into the afternoon.

The Isle of Man Government is asking the public to remove all vehicles from the seafront ahead of the road closure.

Sand bags for property owners on Peel seafront are available on the pavement side of the promenade in three locations between Empire Garage and Davison’s Ice Cream Parlour.

Schools will open as normal on Friday. The worst of the storm is expected to hit after the start of the school day and is likely to have passed in time for school pick-up.

There is likely to be disruption to travel, with debris on roads and snow on higher ground. Drivers are asked to take care and to only travel between 10am and 3pm if necessary.

Teams from the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Department of Infrastructure will work throughout the day to keep routes functioning and the public safe, with Civil Defence on standby to assist.