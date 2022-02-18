Manchester United's Harry Maguire has dismissed reports of a "power struggle" with Cristiano Ronaldo.

A recent story published in The Mirror described how Maguire is said to be undermined by the Portuguese player's influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.

But the Red Devils' captain took to social media on Friday, 18 January, to deny there is any kind of riff between players at Old Trafford.

"I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another," he posted on Twitter ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Leeds.

"Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

The Red Devils are in the midst of a disappointing season, with a top-four finish the best they can hope for in the Premier League.