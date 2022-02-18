A man in his 50s has died after debris struck a van windscreen in Merseyside during Storm Eunice.

Officers were contacted just after 2:10pm on Friday, 18 February, to reports of an incident on the Switch Island / Dunningsbridge Road in Netherton.

Police say the passenger, a man in his 50s, was was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The van driver, another man, was not injured.

Debris hit the windscreen of a van in Merseyside, killing a male passenger. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police say the passenger’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating the incident are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

Sergeant Amy Murray said: “This is a very tragic incident and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the passenger and anyone else who has been affected.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Switch Island/Dunningsbridge Road, heading towards Aintree, from Maghull, at around 2pm who saw anything or captured anything significant on their dash cam to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our enquiries.”

Witnesses can contact the force's Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting log 566 of 18th February.