An NHS doctor is urging patients to avoid a Wigan A&E unless their condition is 'serious or life-threatening' due to an increase in demand.

NHS Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals has sent out a warning that the accident and emergency at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary is very busy.

In a video message, Dr Sanjay Arya, a medical director at the hospital said: "It's so important that we save our emergency care for those who are experiencing serious or life threatening illnesses and need our urgent care the most."

Dr Arya suggests those who have a medical issue that is not an immediate urgency consider their options, such as calling 111 instead.

The plea comes at an important time, as non-urgent surgeries were cancelled across Greater Manchester at the start of the year due to the Omicron Covid wave.

Dr Arya added: "Some patients are attending our A&E department with minor issues that could be dealt with elsewhere.

"Our staff are doing an incredible job to care for the most unwell people and making sure they get the help they need as quickly and as safely as possible."