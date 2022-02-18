Play video

Correspondent Elaine Willcox sent this report from New Brighton, Merseyside.

Swimmers have been told to get out of the choppy sea in Merseyside as Storm Eunice continues to batter the North West.

The trio were pictured stripping off to their trunks and getting into the water in New Brighton on Friday, 18 February.

But they were quickly spoken to by the Coastguard search and rescue team and asked to come out of the water after an amber weather warning was issued for the region.

The swimmers then got back into their cars and headed away.

Swimmers were told to get out of the water at New Brighton, Merseyside. Credit: PA images

Coastguard officers were stationed by the coast of the Wirral seaside resort on Friday and moved people off the promenade as the waves got higher after midday.

The Met Office is warning there is a a possible danger to life, with gusts of up to 80mph expected, with some areas even seeing snow.

The RNLI is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

People are being urged to avoid piers, shorelines and cliff edges and Storm Eunice hits. Credit: PA images

Chris Cousens, from the charity, said: "The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

"In a normal year around, 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

"So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

"In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble."

In Crosby the iron men disappeared as the high tide brought swells and overtopping.

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been also been urged to avoid the coastline.

Large waves have battered the coastline, and experts have warned that beach material and debris could be blown across the seafront.

The HM Coastguard added: "Please avoid coastal and exposed areas and don't head out if not absolutely necessary."

In West Kirby waves topped sea walls and winds reached speeds of 50mph.