A teenage boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of school girl Ava White in Liverpool.

Ava, 12, was at attending the Christmas lights switch-on in the city when she was stabbed on Thursday 25 November.

She was transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will now stand trial on 9 May.