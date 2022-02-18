Preston railway station has closed to passengers after gale force winds caused structural damage to the roof.

Engineers are inspecting sections of metal panelling on the building's roof which have come loose, as the North West feels the full force of Storm Eunice.

Trains are able to pass through the station, but will not stop at Preston for the rest of Friday, 18 February, and Network Rail has asked rail passengers to avoid the station.

Rail services across the region have been disrupted by Storm Eunice, with Avanti West Coast suspending all services due to multiple incidents across the network.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said "hundreds" of engineers are out in these conditions trying to protect the railway.

He said: "Because of Storm Eunice’s severity we’ve had no choice but to close Preston so we can thoroughly inspect the roof."

Shirley Ross, station manager at Preston Station, said: "Please do not come to the station. Tickets for Friday 18 February will be valid for Saturday 19, Sunday 20, Monday 21 February. Anyone who doesn’t want to travel can get a full refund.”