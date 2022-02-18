A woman has been left "seriously distressed" after falling in a lake at a popular park in Liverpool. Merseyside Police say the woman was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened at around 12pm on Thursday, 17 February, at Walton Hall Park, in Walton.

She was left with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have seen somebody "acting suspiciously" in the area at that time to report it.Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation that has left a woman seriously distressed from the incident.

"We are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw the woman near the pond at Walton Hall Park. "This happened at a busy area in the park and there will likely be people who may have witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting strangely in the area.

"I urge those people to come forward, either directly to the police, or via crime stoppers. “If you spotted anyone acting suspiciously please tell us and we’ll take action as soon as possible.”