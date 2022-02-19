Thrill seekers have been evacuated from a rollercoaster in Blackpool when it stalled after being caught in a heavy snow shower.

The iconic Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach ground to a halt on Saturday, 19 February, following the unexpected flurries.

But, despite the conditions, passengers took the opportunity to take selfies as they waited to get off.

Posting on a local facebook group, Daniel Leach said: "We just stalled on Big Dipper in the snow and had to be evacuated.

"Slowest ride I've ever had and I called in near the big blue what we wasn't gonna make it back.

"Rolled up into the brakes and the rear of the train was half way down the hill.

"Great experience but freezing cold. Best front row ride ever."

Heavy snow has blanketed parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and the Isle of Man as the adverse weather conditions continue in the wake of Storm Eunice.

In a statement, Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "The Big Dipper came to a slow stop a short distance from the station platform.

"Passengers were all escorted safely from the ride to the platform a short walk (approx 50ft) away and we thank them for their patience.

"The ride is reopening for the rest of the day and the park is open until 5pm this afternoon."

The Big Dipper is the ultimate woodie coaster with five drops and a series of twisting and banked turns.

The original ‘Big Dipper’ is now almost 100 years old, the track was extended and reconstructed in 1934.