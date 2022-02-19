Play video

It's the show that has got the national hooked - and now, for the first time ever, it's heading out on tour.

The Masked Singer's format originated in South Korea and shows celebrities singing behind extravagant masks and costumes while the audience at home guesses who they are.

Denise Van Outen has been named as one of the judges, and says she is "so excited" for the tour to begin.

"I was part of the very first TV series," she says. "I was the Fox and I've been hooked on it ever since.

"I think the show itself is such a brilliant format" she continues. "And to take a show like this that is so much fun and so interactive into big arenas, it's just going to be one hell of a party.

"I think that's why they get such amazing celebrity names and performers and record artists, you know, because it's not a show where you're being judged on your performance.

"It's a guessing game being part of the judging panel. For me, being with lovely Aston [Merrygold - fellow judge].

"It messes with your head because you cant think who is singing!"

Aston Merrygold, who took part in series two, of The Masked Singer as 'Robin' will join Denise as a judge. Credit: The Masked Singer Tour

In the first series in January 2020, we saw Denise as the black mirrored fox, so what was it like singing with that head on?

"I mean, the head of the Fox, it was so big," she laughs. "Inside it was like having a motorcycle helmet on. It did not even touch my face.

"Sometimes for singers, especially me, as you sing you can end up pulling slightly funny faces, and you don't have any of that worry about.

"You don't have to worry when you'e got a mask on you could just go for it."

So what will the tour be like?

Denise tells me: "On the tour there will be two celebrity guests, we all have no clue who they are.

"We are kept completely separate from them collectively within the arena, we'll all have to try and figure out who they are.

"Joel Dommett, our main host, he's on the TV show too, he is hosting on tour which is brilliant.

"If you booked to say come and see us in Liverpool, but you decided that you would also like to watch it in Manchester You'll get a completely different show."

It's a busy couple of months for Denise, she has her autobiography coming out, all about her career and relationships.

She is also due to start recording again, as well as begin working on a British comedy film with Jennifer Saunders and Ed Sheeran.

The Masked Singer Live premieres in Liverpool on 2 April at the M&S Bank Arena, before heading to Manchester on 10 April.

