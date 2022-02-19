Heavy snow blankets Lancashire and Isle of Man as North West given fourth weather warning
Heavy snow falling across the Isle of Man
Heavy snow has blanketed parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and the Isle of Man as the adverse weather conditions continue in the wake of Storm Eunice.
It comes as a yellow warning for snow comes into force across the region, with a separate one for ice ending just hours before.
The warning is the second of five, covering ice, snow, rain and wind, issued by the Met Office from Friday 18 February until Monday 21 February.
On the Isle of Man police are asking people not to travel unless necessary due to the heavy snowfall.
The force says emergency services are dealing with a number of people stuck on the mountain road.
In Greater Manchester snow is falling in Bury, Rochdale and Oldham, while most of Lancashire including Pendle, Blackpool and Preston has also seen thick blankets forming.
What are the weather warnings?
Saturday 19 February - yellow warning for snow across Lancashire and the east of Greater Manchester, as "a short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads" from 11am-3pm
Sunday 20 February - two yellow warnings for wind across the whole of the North West as "further periods of strong winds" are predicted from 12pm - 3pm Monday.
Sunday 20 February - yellow warning for rain across parts of Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria, as heavy downpours are "expected to lead to some disruption" from 12am - 6pm.
Monday 21 February - yellow warning for wind across the whole of the North West.