Heavy snow falling across the Isle of Man

Heavy snow has blanketed parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and the Isle of Man as the adverse weather conditions continue in the wake of Storm Eunice.

It comes as a yellow warning for snow comes into force across the region, with a separate one for ice ending just hours before.

The warning is the second of five, covering ice, snow, rain and wind, issued by the Met Office from Friday 18 February until Monday 21 February.

On the Isle of Man police are asking people not to travel unless necessary due to the heavy snowfall.

The force says emergency services are dealing with a number of people stuck on the mountain road.

In Greater Manchester snow is falling in Bury, Rochdale and Oldham, while most of Lancashire including Pendle, Blackpool and Preston has also seen thick blankets forming.

Colne in Lancashire quickly found itself under inches of snow as 'blizzard-like' conditions blanketed the region.

What are the weather warnings?