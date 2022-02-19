Residents are being warned to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a house in Hyde.

Crews say two people have been assessed by paramedics after the fire began in the roof space of an end-terrace home on Waverley Road on Saturday, 19 February.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue (GMFRS) has now advised people on the street in Hyde to stay inside and keep their windows closed as they continue to carry out their work.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have used two hose reels, three jets, and other specialist equipment to tackle the fire and prevent any further spread.