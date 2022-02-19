Travel disruption caused by Storm Eunice is continuing across the North West as the clean-up begins following the deadly storm.

Rail services are the hardest hit with many operators urging passengers who do not need to travel to delay plans as the knock on from the severe weather continues.

Preston Station has partially reopened after it was evacuated and closed when gale force winds caused structural damage to the roof.

Some Northern services have resumed from the station after engineers assessed the roof for safety, but most remain cancelled.

Avanti West Coast has warned there "maybe changes and delays" to its services as it continues to deal with the after effects of the storm.

It suspended all services on Friday 18 February due to multiple incidents across the network.

It is urging people to check before they travel and make their journeys at quieter times.

Although TransPennine Express (TPE) services have also resumed following the storm, the provider says it is is "strongly advising" customers not to travel along the West Coast Main Line.

It added there is a very limited service operating into and out of Scotland.

Paul Watson, Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding following the disruption caused by Storm Eunice.

"Our services have now resumed however, as we continue to recover from the effects of the storm on the West Coast Main Line we will be running a very limited service into and out of Scotland, so we advise customers not to travel on this route today.

"Customers who were unable to travel yesterday can do so today on TPE services, or on Monday if travelling into or out of Scotland or alternatively they can receive a refund for their ticket from their point of purchase.”