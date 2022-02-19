Football fans heading to see Manchester United take on Leeds are being warned not to travel by rail as planned strike action takes place.

Conductors employed by TransPennine Express (TPE) are taking the second in a series of weekly strike actions this Sunday 20 February in a row over pay.

Conductors staged the first walk out on 12 February. The other planned strikes are for 27 February and 6 March.

An amended timetable will be in place, with a significant reduction in services. TPE is advising travellers to consider if their journey is necessary, and to avoid travel if possible.

The move is expected to cause disruption for fans heading to the Leeds United v Manchester United match at Elland Road Stadium.

TPE Operations Director, Paul Watson says only 20% of services will be running 'at best, and advises those heading to the match to make alternative transportation arrangements:

TPE are advising passengers to check timetables and to allow plenty of extra time, as services are expected to be much busier than usual.

Northern will be operating some trains, but these will also be far busier.

Anyone planning to travel during the strikes, should check carefully, right up to the last minute via the TPE website or by checking National Rail Enquiries as services may be subject to short notice changes.

Transpennine Express will be operating a reduced service due to the strike action by conductors. Credit: PA

On Sunday 20 February TPE will operate a limited service on the following routes:

Manchester - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

York - Scarborough

Hull- Leeds - Manchester

Edinburgh - Carlisle - Preston

Edinburgh - Newcastle

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

Doncaster - Cleethorpes

RMT union General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “TPE conductors who kept the trains running throughout the pandemic have been left with no choice but to take strike action after being given a flat no to their reasonable request to close the pay gap between themselves and other TransPennine workers by bosses who have mostly been at home throughout the Covid crisis.

"Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with. The union remains available for talks."

Elland Road Stadium where Leeds United will host Manchester United on Sunday. Credit: PA

Kathryn O'Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: "This will be the second weekend that the RMT has chosen to disrupt people's journeys, including those heading to events such as the Leeds United vs Manchester United game.

"We are going to do all we can to keep people moving under difficult circumstances but, as with last Sunday, we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible."

To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators. Details can be found on their website.