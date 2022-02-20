A dog has been shot dead after attacking a woman, teenager and another dog in Crewe.

Police were called to reports shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday 19 February that a Bullmastiff type dog had attacked the woman and a small dog in Richmond Road.

Officers arrived and found the woman and 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening injuries, and both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sadly the small dog died of its injuries.

Cheshire Police say the Bullmastiff dog posed an "immediate risk to the safety of the public" and was shot dead by armed officers.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

He has since been released on conditional bail.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the incident to get in touch.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “This is a distressing incident and officers did all they could to bring the dog under control.

"However due to the immediate threat to the public and police, the decision was made to destroy it.

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area that may have taken photographs or video or possibly may have CCTV footage around the time of the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has footage or images to not share them online, but instead please send them in to us as they could be vital in assisting with our investigation.”

Anyone who has CCTV or mobile phone images or footage of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police by visiting the Cheshire Police website or call 101 quoting IML 1205499.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it via the Crimestoppers website.