Threat to life flood warnings have been issued in Manchester and residents are being urged to evacuate as "heavy and persistent rain" continues to fall.

The Environment Agency has issued two of its highest flood warnings for the River Mersey in East and West Didsbury in south Manchester.

Manchester City Council says around 427 properties are "at key risk", and it is centering evacuation efforts around those.

If residents are required to evacuate they will be contacted directly.

The warning lasts from Sunday afternoon overnight into Monday, 21 February.

A severe flood warning means there is danger to life, and the Environment Agency urges anyone to act immediately.

Residents have been told to call 999 if they are in immediate danger, to make sure they have an emergency kit and evacuate if told to do so.

Where are the severe warnings?

River Mersey at East Didsbury - from 12pm until Monday morning.

An increased risk of flooding to properties from the River Mersey, Sunday 20 February and overnight into Monday 21 February.

Evacuation plans are in place for any residents who may need to move to keep themselves safe.

Flood warning area: Properties at East Didsbury around Millgate Lane and Parrs Wood Road including Tuscan Road to Broad Oak Lane. Also at risk, properties around Kingsway including Wilmslow Road to Merston Drive, Millgate Farm and Old Bedians sports centre.

River Mersey at West Didsbury and Northenden - from 12pm until Monday morning.

An increased risk of flooding to properties from the River Mersey, Sunday 20 February and overnight into Monday 21 February.

Evacuation plans are in place for any residents who may need to move to keep themselves safe.

Flood warning area: Properties in West Didsbury and Barlow Moor around Princess Road, Riverside Avenue and Mersey Crescent. Also Stanton Avenue to Palatine Road. Also at risk properties in Northenden on and around Kenworthy Lane to Ford Lane.

Manchester City Council says it is working with its partners in Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and the Environment Agency to support residents who need to evacuate homes in advance of flooding.

Reception stations are being set up at Didsbury Mosque and the Armitage Centre, on Moseley Road in Fallowfield, for anyone who has nowhere else to go.

Councillor Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council said: "The process of evacuation is already under way in order to protect as many people as possible given the forecast of more heavy rain throughout the day.

"If asked to leave your home we would strongly advise you do so. Flooding can be extremely dangerous which is why we are working diligently to get residents to safety."

The River Mersey at the bottom of Barlow Moor Road where water levels are continuing to rise.

Where are the flood warnings?

River Ribble at Samlesbury, around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry - from 8.15am

Flooding is forecast particularly around Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry

Flood warning area: Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry

River Mersey at Cheadle Wood and Ford lane - from 10am

Areas most at risk include land and properties close to the River Mersey at Didsbury Golf Course and Cheadle Wood.

Flood warning area: the golf course, club house, footpaths at Didsbury, Ford Lane east of M60, Ford Cottage. Properties on Manchester Rd North of the M60, Cheadle Bridge and Cheadle Wood Farm. Parrswood School playing fields and The Waterside Hotel.

River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, area from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge - from 10.30am

Flooding is forecast particularly around Fishwick Bottoms area on the north bank of the River Ribble upstream of Walton Bridge. Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge including the sewage works and Catholic College playing fields

Flood warning area: Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge and on the North bank upstream of Walton Bridge

River Mersey at Fletcher Moss and Withington Golf Course - from 11.30am

Flooding is forecast particularly around land adjacent to the river at West Didsbury and Withington golf course.

Flood warning area: Land adjacent to the River Mersey at West Didsbury, Withington golf course. Also at risk, properties on Stenner lane, Rugby Club, allotments and Fletcher Moss Park.

What to do if you get a flood warning

A flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected. You should:

move vehicles to higher ground if it is safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them

The flood warnings join a yellow warning for rain issued by the Met Office for the North West, with 'heavy rain expected to lead to some disruption' until 6pm on Sunday, 20 February.

From midday on Sunday a yellow warning for wind also comes into force, with the Met Office forecasting, "further periods of strong winds" until Monday.

The Met Office has now named the new weather front Storm Franklin, with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

On Saturday, 19 February heavy snow blanketed Lancashire, parts of Greater Manchester and the Isle of Man as the region dealt with the aftermath of Storm Eunice.