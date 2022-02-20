A 71-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car which was being chased by police in Manchester.

A 64-year-old man has also been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by the same driver.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation has been launched.

Police say a patrol car saw a black BMW driving at speed on the M60 at around 12.20am, on 20 February.

The officer followed the vehicle attempting to bring it to a stop using emergency equipment on Stockport Road, but the driver carried on towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road, police said.

An investigation has been launched

A spokesperson for GMP said this is where the BMW then was involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were walking along the pavement.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by GMP's Professional Standards Branch, in line with normal policy.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Sergeant Phil Shaw, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tragically, a woman has lost her life as a result of this incident and our thoughts are very much with her family at this time.

"A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation".

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or visit our website www.gmp.police.uk, quoting incident 94 of 20 February 2022. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.