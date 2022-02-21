Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Liverpool.

A woman on the 21 service at Queens Square bus station was touched inappropriately at around 7:30pm on Friday, 3 December 2021.The man got off the bus in the Islington area.

Detectives have issued images of a man they believe could help with their investigation. "This was an extremely traumatic experience for the victim, and we are working hard to ensure that the person responsible is identified", said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi."I am also appealing for people to come forward if you recognise the male featured in these images. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.” Police ask anyone with information to contact @MerPoLCC or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000840405.Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained.