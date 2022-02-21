Blog by ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Paul Crone.

I had a major heart attack on Monday, 16 November 2020 - it is a day I will not forget in a hurry.

But it is a real worry to learn that fewer than half of people polled by the NHS said they would dial 999 if they or a loved one experienced lesser known symptoms of heart attacks.

I was rushed by ambulance to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where I had a single stent fitted.

A true wake up call that I was not 25 anymore.

Paul Crone fighting fit after his heart attack and is backing this campaign for people to be aware of the early symptoms

My biggest error on the night is that I was sure it wasn’t a heart attack, and I thought I’d tweaked a nerve putting the bins out.

I delayed ringing 999 for over 90 mins...and that was wrong.

The NHS in the North West is backing a new lifesaving campaign to encourage people to dial 999 when they are having early signs of a heart attack.

NHS doctors have said thousands of deaths could be prevented with earlier treatment, if people recognised the vital signs.

The latest statistics show many of us simply don't know some of the warning signs and they want to get that important message out.

68% in NW aware 'chest pain' was a symptom of a heart attack

48% aware 'sweating' was a symptom of a heart attack

Just 30% aware feeling 'light headed' was a symptom of a heart attack

Just 29% aware 'feeling weak' was a symptom of a heart attack

That is exactly what happened to me. I have watched too many films of people clutching their chests and falling to the ground.

In reality on the night I was sweating, felt very lightheaded and anxious.

There was also an element of not wanting to bother the emergency services during the pandemic. Again...wrong move, Croney.

If in doubt call 999 - the sooner you get treated for a heart attack the better your chances of recovery.

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack occurs when the supply of blood to the heart becomes blocked, which can starve it of oxygen potentially causing serious muscle damage.

Whilst the early signs of a heart attack can vary, the most common include squeezing across the chest, sweating and a sense that something just isn’t right. The person will be conscious and breathing. A cardiac arrest is different - it usually occurs suddenly and without warning with the person quickly losing consciousness.

Their heart stops, they will have no pulse and sadly people experiencing a cardiac arrest will usually die within minutes if they do not receive treatment.

A heart attack can lead to a cardiac arrest.

Play video

As you can see I am back in the gym training for a 10k race in May, and although I have got a way to go yet, the treatment I received saved my life.

I cannot thank the staff at Wythenshawe enough for their care and help - and all the help I’ve received since.

But please, please don’t hesitate to call 999 if you think it is a heart attack. Better safe than sorry.

The NHS advert tells the story of someone experiencing early symptoms and shows the need to act quickly.

This is the first of the NHS ‘Help Us Help You’ campaigns specific to heart attacks and it's hoped it will save thousands of lives.

If you have a moment, take a watch, I wish I had.