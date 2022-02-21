Storm Franklin has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North West, causing chaos to the region's network just days after deadly Storm Eunice hit.

Stretches of two motorways were closed after incidents during the storm on Monday, 21 February.

National Highways said the M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV which had come to rest on the central reservation.

North West Motorways Police said no injuries were reported.

An overturned lorry is removed on the M60, near Trafford Park in Manchester, after Storm Franklin moved in overnight. Credit: PA images

The M6 was closed in Lancashire between junction 27 and 28 after an HGV hit a bridge and caught fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "By 7am, the fire had been extinguished using four breathing apparatus and three hose reels and the M6 southbound had reopened.

"The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and all agencies are working in difficult conditions to reopen the northbound side of the M6."

Two 'severe flood warnings' remain in place in Greater Manchester as Storm Franklin continues to batter the UK.

The Environment Agency also issued several other flood alerts and flood warnings across Greater Manchester - including at the River Roch, Upper River Irwell, River Glaze and River Bollin.