Dozens of people in the Didsbury and Wythenshawe areas of Greater Manchester have spent the night in emergency accommodation, after being forced to leave their homes because of dangerously high river levels brought by Storm Franklin.

The Environment Agency issued two of its highest flood warnings for the River Mersey in East and West Didsbury in south Manchester.

Engineers and emergency services have worked through the night to ease pressure of rising water levels by opening specially-designed flood gates.

Seven residents from sheltered accommodation in Didsbury were taken to Didsbury Mosque for the evening, where they were given food and drinks.

Residents from nearby sheltered accommodation were taken to Didsbury Mosque. Credit: ITV News

A severe flood warning means there is danger to life, and the Environment Agency urges anyone to act immediately.

Where are the severe warnings?

An increased risk of flooding to properties from the River Mersey, Sunday 20 February and overnight into Monday 21 February.

Evacuation plans are in place for any residents who may need to move to keep themselves safe.

Flood warning area: Properties in West Didsbury and Barlow Moor around Princess Road, Riverside Avenue and Mersey Crescent. Also Stanton Avenue to Palatine Road. Also at risk properties in Northenden on and around Kenworthy Lane to Ford Lane.

River Mersey at West Didsbury and Northenden - from 12pm until Monday morning.

An increased risk of flooding to properties from the River Mersey, Sunday 20 February and overnight into Monday 21 February.

Evacuation plans are in place for any residents who may need to move to keep themselves safe.

Flood warning area: Properties at East Didsbury around Millgate Lane and Parrs Wood Road including Tuscan Road to Broad Oak Lane. Also at risk, properties around Kingsway including Wilmslow Road to Merston Drive, Millgate Farm and Old Bedians sports centre.

River Mersey at East Didsbury - from 12pm until Monday morning.

Manchester City Council says it is working with its partners in Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and the Environment Agency to support residents who need to evacuate homes.