Storm Franklin's high winds appear to have ripped bricks from the front of a terrace of homes in Greater Manchester.

Neighbours described hearing a “loud bang” before seeing bricks and debris strewn across Board Street in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident at 10pm on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called and the row of terraced homes was evacuated before police cordoned off the area.

The partial collapse happened on Board Street, Ashton-under-Lyne Credit: MEN Media

A fallen telephone wire and piles of bricks can still be seen in the road as well as on top of a damaged car.

The damage appears to have spread across the front of two terraced houses, with one losing a window to the high winds.

One resident, who lives on the row of homes, is the only person who has not been evacuated.

Vijaya Jagadia recently underwent a serious heart operation and is unable to leave her property.

But the 69-year-old said fire crews and council officers ruled her home to be structurally sound following an assessment.

Vijaya said: “We were awake and we heart a big bang. I saw the bricks out the window. They went everywhere.

“My daughter was parked there 10 minutes before. I didn’t have my hearing aid in and I still heard it.

“I was scared. I went and woke up my son and told him to look out the window. He came downstairs and helped.

“The fire brigade and police came and blocked the road. I had an operation last month so can’t really move.

“The fire people and council people assessed the house and said for was safe. But if anything happens, we have a bag ready.

“It was really scary. We couldn’t sleep the whole night.”

Neighbours described hearing a “loud bang” before seeing bricks and debris strewn across the road. Credit: MEN Media

Jane Jones, who lives opposite Board Street, thought the commotion was a car crash at first.

But when she looked through her window and saw a pile of bricks on top of a car, she “panicked”.

Jane, 55, said: “I was one of the first ones to hear it. I just heard a massive bang, we thought someone hit a car.

“I looked through the window and saw the bricks on top of their car and I just panicked.

“There was nothing we could have done.

“All the neighbours were out, the fire brigade came and got everyone out.

“I was worried because it could have been any of our houses. We were more concerned the people were okay.”

The River Mersey reached dangerously high levels during Storm Franklin Credit: PA

The incident came as Storm Franklin battered the region on Sunday – with more heavy rain and strong winds on Monday morning.

Widespread flooding hit parts of Greater Manchester yesterday, with a severe 'danger to life' flood warning in place for Didsbury and Northenden.

A lorry overturned on the M60, which closed the road for several hours.