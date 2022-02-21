A man who died after a van was hit by debris during Storm Eunice has been named as 68-year-old Stephen Matthews.

Merseyside Police were contacted at just after 2.10pm on Friday (18 February) to reports that debris had struck the windscreen of a van at Switch Island/Dunningsbridge Road.

Stephen, a passenger in the vehicle, was injured during the incident. Paramedics attended and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have issued the following tribute: “Stephen was a popular and well-known member of the Aintree community who was tragically taken from us too soon.

“The beloved husband of Sylvia and devoted dad to Jonathan and Robert, he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.”

Stephen’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve for their loss.