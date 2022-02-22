Play video

Natasha Jonas and her daughter Mela popped into the ITV Granada Reports' studio.

Meet the North West's new boxing world champion and her biggest fan.

Natasha Jonas has dedicated winning the WBO world super welter-weight title to her daughter, Mela.

It was a magical moment for the Liverpool boxer after the heartbreak of returning home empty handed twice before in her quest to become a world champion.

Natasha said she wanted to show that dreams can be achieved if you hard work and never give up. And the boxer known as Miss GB ruled the world at the weekend.

Natasha Jonas knocks out Chris Namus to secure her dream of becoming a world champion Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

The 37-year-old fighter secured her dream with a superb second-round knockout win over Christian Namus for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title.

The Uruguayan staggered back to her corner but just 28 seconds into the second round she again hit the canvas and despite her protests, the fight was waved off by the referee.

Liverpool's Jonas was the first female boxer to compete for Great Britain and the first woman to compete in the sport for Team GB at the Olympic Games.

Natasha Jonas celebrating with her trainer Joe Gallagher Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

She has twice before come agonisingly close to winning a world title.

In August 2020, Jonas drew with then-WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper in a fight many ringside observers had her winning.

Then 11 months later, Jonas proved her elite-level credentials when she lost a close 12-round decision to Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

There was no heartache this time, just jubilant scenes.

"My little girl is at home with my cousin - Mommy did it. This is for you, she's bringing the belt home."