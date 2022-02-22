The mother of a man who died after being assaulted in Manchester ten years ago has released an emotional plea to find her son's killer.

Greater Manchester Police reopened an investigation after the death of Ashley McGurk, who died following an assault, on Christmas Eve in 2011, near Harpurhey shopping centre.

The 32-year-old, from the Harpurhey, was left severely brain damaged as a result and was living in a care home in Rochdale before passing away 8 January, 2021.

An extensive report from the pathologist confirmed that the assault proved to be the cause of his death.

Greater Manchester Police have now reopened the case as a murder investigation.

His family has issued an emotional plea urging people to come forward with more information about the assault.

Paying tribute, his mother said: "Visiting my own son every day in his care facilities was absolutely heartbreaking to see and cope with for 10 long years and to know we still don't have justice so many years on is so devastating.

"Both Ashley and his family deserve justice which is why I would ask anyone to come forward with information. We want this nightmare to end once and for all."

Three arrests were made at the time and two males were released with no further action taken. One male was charged but the case was dismissed by the court.

Detective Sergeant Paddy Connell, from the City of Manchester Division CID, said: "This was a devastating incident for Ashley's family and we believe there will be people in the local area with information about the reported assault at the time that may be able to help Ashley's family get the justice they deserve."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 0161 856 4409 quoting crime reference number CRI/06A1/0001614/21.

Alternatively you can call anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.