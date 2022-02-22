A man has been taken to hospital with serious burn injuries after an incident which closed a major road in Blackpool.

Police and an air ambulance attended the scene on Devonshire Street at 10:21am after reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers say the man in his 50s has now been taken to hospital.

Lancashire Police have cordoned off the road - which runs the through the majority of the seaside town - as they attend the incident and ask people to avoid the area.

Police say this was an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with it, but ask anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 0370.

Bus routes are being diverted. Blackpool Transport say: "Due to an RTA at Devonshire Road, our service 7 is currently diverting via Munster Avenue and Bispham Road both ways."Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

More to follow.