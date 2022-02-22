The body of a dog covered in wounds has been found at a recycling centre in Lancashire, sparking an RSPCA investigation.

The emaciated brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier was discovered at at the County Council’s Chorley Recycling Centre on Wednesday, 16 February.

The RSPCA believe the animal - thought to be five - had been involved in a fight before her death as she was found covered in puncture wounds that had been bandaged up.

"What’s not clear", deputy chief inspector Emma Dingley said, "is whether she has then died of those injuries, or whether her cause of death was something else.

"However, due to the fact that her body was covered in wounds and her poor condition, I believe her death is suspicious and am keen to establish what happened and where she has come from.

“There are suspicions that she may have been involved in a dog fight or used as a bait dog - and this is incredibly concerning.”

The dog, which had no microchip or collar, was wrapped in a black towel and a child's superhero blanket, and vets believe she may have recently given birth to puppies.

Emma added: “I fear that this poor dog has suffered unnecessarily before her death or has been kept in extremely poor conditions and I’m keen to find out what happened to her.

“Anyone with any information should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”