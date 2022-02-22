Stockport County football club has announced a 250 year lease for its ground with the council, subject to approval.

A post on their website said that the agreement with Stockport Council could be approved in cabinet on 15 March.

The new lease would allow The Hatters to continue to upgrade the facilities at Edgeley Park.

Jonathan Vaughan, Stockport County Football Club CEO said: "We’re delighted to secure the long-term lease of Edgeley Park.

"Over the last two years, significant investment has been made into the Club’s infrastructure, re-engaging fans and shifting the Club’s position in the table.

"Now the Club can focus on the long-term future of Stockport County, whilst having a positive impact on the town and its people, taking football into schools, providing better facilities for people to lean and train, whilst having a positive impact on the town’s economic growth."

Stockport Council will keep their freehold of Edgeley Park. A wider partnership will be considered by the council to enable the football club to invest in the local area's sport and educational regeneration.

The Hatters are now turning their attention to improving their training facilities. This will include a campus facility for young people.

Rumours have encircled the club for years that the club may move stadium and in 2015, the council purchased the ground to prevent it being demolished.