Hundreds of residents were evacuated from block of flats in Runcorn after Storm Franklin ripped off the roof.Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said 100 residents were displaced by the incident, which was reported at around 9.54am on Monday 21 February on Brereton Close in Castlefields, Runcorn.Police said no one is believed to have been injured.A large pile of roof debris could be seen in the car park and a section of panels was still visible hanging off the edge of the top of the building. Single roof panels were scattered about the ground further towards the middle of the block.

Brereton Close in Castlefields, Runcorn. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Two fire engines, from Runcorn and Widnes, had also attended.The incident came as Storm Franklin brought more strong winds within days of the Storm Dudley and Eunice.The Met Office said more "unsettled weather" is due this week but the impact is expected to be "much lower".

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 9.45am today, Monday, February 21, officers on patrol in Runcorn became aware of structural damage to the roof of a building on Brereton Close, Runcorn.

A cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"Part of the roof of the three-storey block of flats has blown off and landed on a nearby car park."A cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure and residents within the building were spoken to and advised to stay indoors."There were no reports of any injuries and the scene has since been passed to the owners of the building."

A CFRS spokesperson said: "Around 100 people were evacuated from a block of flats after the roof blew off."Fire crews isolated gas and electricity supplies to affected properties and liaised with the local authority to ascertain the structural damage."They also accessed a flat roof for further inspection.

"Loose debris from storm damage is to be made safe by contractors."