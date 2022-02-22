Drivers heading along the A580 towards St Helens will have spotted a romantic addition to a number of road signs.

A banner carrying a marriage proposal for ‘Louis’ was spotted below a sign for a roundabout turn-off to Rainford.

The banner, which is placed on a sign for the B 5230, read: “I [love] U Louis, will U marry me.”

A second message was spotted tied to a sign further up the road on a roundabout.

It's not been confirmed if Louis has said yes or not... Credit: Liverpool Echo

The offer of marriage for ‘Louis’ was publicly announced on one of the city region’s busiest A roads.

The busy dual carriageway is one of the main connections between Liverpool and the wider boroughs of the city region.

The romantic messages are handwritten on what looks like a white bedsheet and featured a love heart drawn in red paint.

It is not yet known if ‘Louis’ has accepted the offer of marriage or if the sign has been spotted by the intended recipient.