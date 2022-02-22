Thousands of drivers spot marriage proposal for 'Louis' on banners in Liverpool

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Drivers heading along the A580 towards St Helens will have spotted a romantic addition to a number of road signs.

A banner carrying a marriage proposal for ‘Louis’ was spotted below a sign for a roundabout turn-off to Rainford.

The banner, which is placed on a sign for the B 5230, read: “I [love] U Louis, will U marry me.”

A second message was spotted tied to a sign further up the road on a roundabout.

It's not been confirmed if Louis has said yes or not... Credit: Liverpool Echo

The offer of marriage for ‘Louis’ was publicly announced on one of the city region’s busiest A roads.

The busy dual carriageway is one of the main connections between Liverpool and the wider boroughs of the city region.

The romantic messages are handwritten on what looks like a white bedsheet and featured a love heart drawn in red paint.

It is not yet known if ‘Louis’ has accepted the offer of marriage or if the sign has been spotted by the intended recipient.

How romantic! Credit: Liverpool Echo