A car was left smashed into the front of a shop on its roof after it was involved in a three vehicle crash near Bury.

It is believed the BMW was hit by another car, forcing it through the shop, at the junction of New Road and Stand Lane, Radcliffe on Tuesday 22 February.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many people were in the overturned car.

Greater Manchester Police say the driver of a Skoda, also involved in the collision, will be reported to court.