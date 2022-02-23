Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after counterfeit notes were used in Home Bargains stores across Liverpool.

Between Thursday 16 December 2021 and Sunday 13 February a customer used fake £20 and £50 notes to pay for items on 23 different occasions.

Since the incidents, police have carried out CCTV and witness enquiries in the areas, and have now issued images of a man they believe could assist with their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "Although several attempts to use these counterfeit notes have been unsuccessful this is still a serious crime that has caused Home Bargains and possibly other stores to be targeted.

"Business thefts and fraud are not a victimless crime and have a huge impact on the stores, shoppers and staff involved.

"We are determined to find the offender so that other businesses in the area are aware of these crimes taking place and are not targeted in this way.

"We think the man pictured may hold vital information so I would encourage him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000082814.