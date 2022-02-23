Play video

The moment Joseph Grey tells police he has a grenade

A drugs courier made a shocking admission to armed police during his arrest - that he had a grenade in his pocket.

Joseph Grey, 56, was stopped as part of Operation Brooks - a covert investigation into an organised crime group who were dealing class B drugs.

As officers surrounded the car, they smashed the window and ordered him to show his hands before asking if he had "anything he shouldn’t have" on him.

Grey replied, "yes", and was asked by the officer: “What do you have on you at the moment?”

He then admitted: “I think it’s a f******g grenade.”

When asked to confirm, he also admitted to having a gun.

56-year-old Joseph Grey worked for drugs kingpin Jonathan Walsh. Credit: MEN Media

The officer then asked Grey where the weapons were and he replied nonchalantly, "in my pocket and my arm here" before he was searched.

The grenade, which appeared to be wrapped in bubble wrap, was then removed. It was later detonated at the scene.

A further search of the car revealed vacuum packed bags of cannabis and cash hidden in a sports bag.

The footage has been released following the sentencing of others involved in the extensive and complex conspiracy at Manchester Crown Court.

Grey worked as a drugs courier for drug kingpin Jonathan Walsh, the court heard.

As part of the operation, he would transport cannabis and amphetamine in five and 10 kilo quantities from the North West to Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Walsh would buy 10kg worth of cannabis for £50,000 and sell it for £65,000, and so was making £15,000 profit a time, a previous hearing was told.

Jonathan Walsh said: “Grey made a lot of trips, so I made a lot of money."

The total profit from the cannabis was £315,000.

Officers found designer clothing, Rolex watches and cash to the sum of £10,000 in the house Jonathan Walsh and Jodie Bowie shared Credit: GMP/MEN Media

On 29 January 2019, Grey was observed meeting Jonathan Walsh in an alleyway before handing over a package to him, which was suggested to be a payment for drugs.

After that meeting, Grey called Anthony Jones on an Encrophone, provided by Jonathan Walsh, who was holding onto the weapons.

Jones then handed the weapons over to Grey, who was seen dealing drugs before picking up Noel Walsh, the brother of Jonathan Walsh.

They were then followed by armed officers who stopped them at a junction and arrested them.

Jonathan Walsh was tipped off that Grey had been arrested and returned to his house which he shared with girlfriend Jodie Bowie.

Kaylum Davies was later recruited as a courier, but following his arrest, Jodie enlisted her mum Janice Bowie - Joseph Grey's sister - her dad David Bowie and her brother Lee Bowie.

Jodie's parents, David and Janice Bowie, were also recruited to be couriers Credit: MEN Media

They each assisted in the transport of cash to Mansfield as directed by Jodie Bowie, on behalf of Jonathan Walsh.

Jonathan Walsh was eventually caught following a police chase and was found with 15kg of vacuum sealed packs of cannabis worth £150,000.

At his address in Failsworth, Manchester, that he shared with Bowie, officers found designer clothing, Rolex watches and cash to the sum of £10,000.

At a previous hearing, barrister Alexander Leech QC said on Grey’s behalf that he was acting as a ‘warehouseman’ and courier for Jonathan Walsh.

A further search of Grey's car revealed vacuum packed bags of cannabis and cash hidden in a sports bag. Credit: GMP/MEN Media

Sentencing, Judge Elizabeth Nicholls said: “The operation was managed by Jonathan Walsh who organised the financial side and recruited couriers.

“He also provided Encrophones as part of the conspiracy.

"When one of the couriers [Joseph Grey] was arrested, Jonathan Walsh was able to recruit another along the way, Kaylum Davis.

"The scale of the operation was discovered by the seizure by the police, with a potential profit of £300k. There is no real dispute that the gun had an expected chance of killing or causing serious harm.

"I am satisfied it was obtained for an illegal purpose, and was a weapon of high level risk and harm."