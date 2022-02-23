Mystery still surrounds the identity of a skull discovered outside a derelict hotel - which could be up to 150 years old.

The skull was found alongside a grey camouflage jacket in the grounds of Egerton House Hotel in Bolton, Greater Manchester, by two self-described 'ghost hunters' on 1 March 2021.An inquest at Bolton Coroner's Court heard how Greater Manchester Police used DNA to try to identify who the skull belonged to, but were unable to find a match.

Police outside Egerton House in Bolton Credit: MEN

Experts in anthropology and radiocarbon dating concluded that the skull belonged to a man, who was likely aged 32 to 58 years old at the time of death, and probably died between 1801 and 1953.Recording an open conclusion, the coroner, Professor Alan Walsh said: "It's frustrating, but both the police and coroner can only rely on he evidence that is available and the evidence that can be produced."The inquest heard that police had used all lines of enquiry available to them to determine who the skull belonged to, except searching for the soil found on the skull, as it could have come from anywhere in the world, making such efforts 'disproportionate'.

Police tape around trees in Bolton where a skull was discovered outside Egerton House Hotel Credit: MEN

Det Insp Deborah Hurst, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said the force received a report of a human skull being found alongside a jacket and the possibility of 'more remains'.Officers searched the Blackburn Road site, which has stood derelict since the hotel closed in 2014, along with an archaeologist and anthropologist.She told the court no forms of ID were seen in the jacket, and while the scene was excavated as far down as 'Victorian flagstones', no other human remains were found.A woman living close to the hotel told GMP she walked through the area daily and had never noticed the skull or jacket before, but could recall a gathering there around two-and-a-half years before the discovery.

Det Insp Hurst said: "[She said] there was a group of people that had been filming a music video around 50 yards from the scene."The inference was it was quite a busy area and if the skull had been there that group filming might have found it."The court heard that police also spoke to a caretaker who said CCTV was installed at the site after the hotel's closure due to regular anti-social behaviour, but police were unable to find evidence linked to the skull from the footage.

Egerton House Hotel was built in the 1860s as a residential home, and there had been no evidence found that it was ever used as a burial site.Officers interviewed the two 'ghost hunters' under caution following their discovery, but found no evidence of criminality, the court heard.

Det Insp Hurst said: "They explained that they explore derelict buildings. That's the reason they were there on the night."They noticed that jacket, and on close inspection they noticed the skull. They said they were not regular visitors to the site, this was an off-chance first visit."

Forensic scientist Dominic Monaghan, who conducted an anthropological examination on the skull, checked it for clues as to how old the person was. Mr Monaghan also found that damage on the skull appeared to have taken place following the death, with no signs of injury suffered prior to that, and there was some soil present.Concluding, Prof Walsh said it was not possible to name who the skull belonged to, where he had died or when.Prof Walsh added: "GMP conducted a very thorough investigation."Arrangements are being made for the skull to be buried, with Det Insp Hurst confirming it could be dug up if more evidence about the person it belonged to is found at a later date.