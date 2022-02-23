The RSPCA is investigating after a poorly cat was dumped in a bag and left in the street in Blackpool.

The staff have named the cat Belvedere, he has semi-long hair and was found suffering from an eye infection.

He had been left in a bag by the side of a house in Highfield Road in South Shore on Wednesday, February 16.

After a visit to the vets, he was taken to a cattery used by the RSPCA’s Fylde branch, where he is recovering well and enjoyed a good meal.

The black holdall in which the cat was left dumped in the street in Blackpool Credit: RSPCA

Belvedere, who is around eight years old, was not microchipped and was lying in a box, which had been placed inside a black holdall bag.

RSPCA Inspector Will Lamping said: “He was a bit grubby and had an eye infection that he has now had drops for. He will also be neutered.

“It was an unusual location as the bag was left down the side of the house.

“There was nothing on CCTV to see when this happened and although the caller believes he was left that morning or overnight we don’t really know how long he was there for.

“But Belvedere was very happy to get a meal!”

The RSPCA says changes in circumstances are often the cause of cats being abandoned, but owners are urged to seek help and advice from charities.

The inspector says, "We are going through a difficult time and some people may no longer be able to look after their cat and may not have the funds for veterinary treatment."

“We’d always say to people that they have a responsibility to the animal and it is not acceptable to leave one in this sort of situation.

“In this case we’d like to hear from anyone who has any information about the cat or any sightings of it before it was dumped.”

Distinctive red fleece from the Dinosaur World visitor attraction was found with the abandoned cat Credit: RSPCA

A distinctive red fleece with the logo of a former Blackpool visitor attraction had been placed inside the bag alongside the cat.

People are being asked to contact the RSPCA if they can help continue its work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals.