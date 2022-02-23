Several puppies have died after they were reportedly found stuffed in bin bags and dumped in Runcorn.

Spaniels and Shih Tzu crossbreeds were among the eight puppies left in two separate bags reportedly found by a passer-by on Thursday 17 February.

In one of the bags, rescuers found four Spaniel puppies who had already died. It is unclear whether they had suffocated inside.

Ark Angels rescue centre in Chester, took in the four surviving six-week-old puppies - who were named Rose, Candy, Cupid and Teddy.

Four of the puppies tested positive for a potentially fatal virus. Credit: Ark Angels

All four of the puppies also tested positive for the highly contagious parvovirus which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs, as well as reduced appetite and low energy. It can be fatal.

Sadly, despite intensive, round the clock care from Ark Angels and vets, Rose, Candy and Cupid died.

Kelly Roberts, founder of Ark Angels rescue centre, said the puppies were dumped "like a bag of rubbish."

She added: "It's sad, very sad. This is maybe the worst case in the last couple of years in my experience."

Puppy Teddy is now the only surviving dog and Kelly said he is in a "very, very critical" condition, with the chances of surviving parvovirus at such a young age is "very low."

The rescue centre said it was one of the worst cases of cruelty they have seen Credit: Ark Angels/Liverpool Echo

She said: "Ted is still very, very critical and really poorly. We won't really know until the weekend.

"Hopefully he starts to eat himself, because at the moment he is being tube fed.

"Losing the last three over the weekend, his little friend, brothers and sisters has been traumatic for him."

The RSPCA and Cheshire Police have been contacted Credit: Ark Angels

In a Facebook post, the charity said that hundreds of people have been in touch offering to re-home Teddy, but his condition is still uncertain.

The post said: "We can’t express enough just how critical and how much he is still fighting for his life.

"We pray he makes a full recovery, and If this is the case we will put a post up: 'ready for adoption.'"

Six-week-old Teddy is the only surviving puppy Credit: Ark Angels

The centre appealed for donations to help Teddy and the rescue centre, whose treatment is incredibly expensive.

The RSPCA and Cheshire Police have been contacted about the case.