Tributes have poured in for a mum-of-two who was found dead in Wythenshawe.Charlotte Hibbert, 26, was discovered by police at a property on Sparkford Avenue in the Brooklands area on Wednesday 16 February.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched a murder investigation which resulted in the arrest of a man in his 20s.He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue, the force said.Officers were called to the property at around 1.10pm following a report of a woman "having been found deceased."Emergency services raced to the scene but sadly, the woman, who has since been identified as Miss Hibbert, was declared dead.

Charlotte, 26, was discovered by officers at a property on Sparkford Avenue in the Brooklands area on 16 February. Credit: MEN Media

GMP have confirmed that her next of kin have been informed.As news of the tragedy broke, tributes have poured in from her friends and family.One friend wrote on Facebook: "Such such sad news. Thinking of all Charlotte Hibbert’s family and friends and your beautiful little boys."Another said: "Life is so cruel. Rest in peace Charlotte Hibbert."One pal wrote: "RIP beautiful. I hope you can see how loved you are. A whole community is heartbroken. This isn’t right."Another said: "RIP Charlotte, such a lovely kind person, still can’t believe the angel’s have taken you so young."You will be sadly missed, thinking of all the family at this sad time."A neighbour said Miss Hibbert’s death had sent shockwaves through the community.

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation Credit: MEN Media

"The police tactical aid unit has been there since Wednesday and the police have been guarding the house," they said."The forensic team also came in a white van."It’s been a big shock. She is very well known and it’s just unbelievable."It’s heartbreaking and so, so sad."In a previous statement, a spokesperson for GMP said: "Police were called at around 1.10pm on 16 February to an address on Sparkford Avenue, Manchester to a report of a woman having been found deceased."Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail."