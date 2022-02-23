Two men have been arrested for murder and kidnap after a body was found near Wigan.

A man was found dead off White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale, near to the junction with Liverpool Road, on Tuesday 22 February.

He is believed to be from Greater Manchester, police said a missing person investigation was launched on Saturday.

The incident has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch and to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Two men, aged 48 and 51 have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Another 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and murder. All three remain in police custody.

The victim's next of kin has been informed, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Forensics officers were carrying out investigation work on White Moss Road South on Monday and a cordon was put in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this devastating time.

"Fast-paced enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with Lancashire Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death and identify those responsible.

"I can reassure members of the public that, although our investigation is continuing, we do not believe there is any threat or risk to the wider community."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police or 101.